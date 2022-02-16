Shared base would be a 'Haven' for Limerick charities

TWO volunteer groups in the city operating at night have appealed to council to provide a shared facility for suicide prevention and search teams.

The Haven Hub has written to all Limerick councillors appealing for their support on the call for a vacant building to be made available.

The charity, which provides a supportive space for people who may be in distress, contacted suicide prevention plus search and rescue teams in a bid to agree to make a joint application to share a space in the city centre.

As reported by the Leader, Limerick Treaty Suicide Prevention (LTSP) is on the look out for a new base after the lease expired on its former premises.

The Haven Hub contacted this group, as well as Limerick Suicide Watch, Limerick Land Search and Rescue, plus the Tipperary Search and Rescue to come together on the agreement of a shared space.

With council agreeing to meet these groups, it's felt a joint application stands more chance of being successful.

Calvin Prendergast, who chairs Limerick Land Search and Rescue said: "We are willing and happy to work alongside any of the groups in the interest of the most vulnerable people in our city."

The Haven Hub hope to see a crisis cafe set-up where people struggling late at night can use the facility as a one-stop shop essentially, with all support available in the same building.

Its chairperson Leona O'Callaghan said: "Just the idea that organisations can all work together is apparently challenging, however, what is clear is that there is a lack of statutory services across the country for those who need support. There is a clear solution for Limerick, we really need our councillors to back the idea that we must be supported to ensure that the lives of everyone in Limerick are seen to be precious."

"Rooms in offices are great, but to have appropriate premises when there are so many buildings lying empty would be a longer-term solution for those who need support, but also for the organisations moving from pillar to post to keep their services available," she added.

John Nugent, who volunteers with Haven Hub, said the former Arthur's Quay tourist office, which has been hit with vandalism in recent weeks, could be used as an interim solution.