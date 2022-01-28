Search

28 Jan 2022

Council close to agreeing deal to buy former tourist office in Limerick

Council close to deal to buy former tourist office in Limerick

The former tourist office at Arthur's Quay | PICTURES: Adrian Butler

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

28 Jan 2022 8:30 AM

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK City and County Council is on the brink of purchasing the former tourist office at Arthur’s Quay, which has been plagued by vandalism in recent weeks.

The local authority has experienced delays in acquiring the premises from its current owners Shannon Properties, and in that time, its windows have been smashed, while it has also been targetted by graffiti.

However, Mayor Daniel Butler says he will be taking “a personal interest” in ensuring the first priority is for it to be cleaned up once council gains the deeds.

“It’s in a totally unacceptable condition in a very prominent area of Limerick. An entry point into the city, and it doesn’t create a very good impression at all. Unfortunately there were delays in the ownership. But my understanding is its now been addressed and we’ll see a closure of the sale very quickly,” said the first citizen.

Mayor Butler went on to criticise Shannon Properties for allowing the building to reach the condition it is currently in (pictured above).

“It’s totally unacceptable, it’s incredibly disappointing, and I’m hopeful under the ownership of Limerick Council, that we will see a very rapid improvement, and most importantly, we see an activation of the building into meaningful use which will be positive for the city as opposed to its current contribution, which is a total eyesore,” Cllr Butler said.

Shannon Properties did not return requests for comment.

BREAKING: Lilly announces €400million investment in new manufacturing facility in Limerick

One group which has its eye on the premises is Limerick Treaty Suicide Prevention, which is on the hunt for a new base, with its lease up in John’s Street.

Chairman Matt Collins said that Arthur’s Quay is already a place where its volunteers find people are struggling mentally – so it would be ideally located.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media