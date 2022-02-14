Search

14 Feb 2022

Limerick microbrewery toasts win as Tidy Towns award returns after two years

Limerick microbrewery toasts win as Tidy Towns award returns after two years

Maura O’Neill from Limerick City Tidy Towns, Adrian Healy, sales manager and Stephen Cunneen, director/manager of Treaty City Brewery | PICTURE: RICHARD LYNCH/ILOVELIMERICK

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

14 Feb 2022 12:04 PM

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

A CITY centre microbrewery is toasting a prize after the Limerick Tidy Towns awards return after two years.

Treaty City, which operates from Nicholas Street, has been named winner of the award for February 2022.

The award has been fermenting for two years, with Maura O’Neill, Tidy Towns, explaining that it was way back in March 2020 when they originally agreed to present the firm with the award.

Sadly, lockdown then intervened, forcing the closure of non-essential retailers.​

“When lock-down happened, we suspended the awards until things got back to normal, little realising how long that would take.  At the time, we agreed that we would of course return to Treaty City Brewery for the first monthly award post-lockdown, expecting it to be only a matter of months, but here we are almost two years later presenting the award for February 2022 instead,” she said.

Maura added: “We are so delighted that Treaty City Brewery not only survived but thrived throughout the pandemic, by offering a take-away and delivery service, as well as safe and hugely enjoyable outdoor events which became the place to be during both the warm evenings of summer and pre-Christmas 2021.  We therefore could not be happier to be back presenting this award.”

'Obstructive' poles removed from disabled parking bay on busy Limerick street

As part of the regeneration of Nicholas Street, Treaty City opened in May 2019.

A small artisan microbrewery, it was built over six months.

As well as operating as a bar, the firm also offers brewery tours.

Treaty City Brewery becomes Limerick City Tidy Towns’ first monthly award for 2022 and the first post-Covid award, and as a result will be in with the chance of winning this year’s overall prize at their annual event to be held early in 2023. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media