Limerick microbrewery toasts win as Tidy Towns award returns after two years

A CITY centre microbrewery is toasting a prize after the Limerick Tidy Towns awards return after two years.

Treaty City, which operates from Nicholas Street, has been named winner of the award for February 2022.

The award has been fermenting for two years, with Maura O’Neill, Tidy Towns, explaining that it was way back in March 2020 when they originally agreed to present the firm with the award.

Watch this space! We are delighted that our monthly awards for Limerick businesses are recommencing this month, 2 yrs after the last presentation in Feb 2020. We've also updated our hardly-used 2020 sign by adding a little sticker! February 10, 2022

Sadly, lockdown then intervened, forcing the closure of non-essential retailers.​

“When lock-down happened, we suspended the awards until things got back to normal, little realising how long that would take. At the time, we agreed that we would of course return to Treaty City Brewery for the first monthly award post-lockdown, expecting it to be only a matter of months, but here we are almost two years later presenting the award for February 2022 instead,” she said.

Maura added: “We are so delighted that Treaty City Brewery not only survived but thrived throughout the pandemic, by offering a take-away and delivery service, as well as safe and hugely enjoyable outdoor events which became the place to be during both the warm evenings of summer and pre-Christmas 2021. We therefore could not be happier to be back presenting this award.”

As part of the regeneration of Nicholas Street, Treaty City opened in May 2019.

A small artisan microbrewery, it was built over six months.

As well as operating as a bar, the firm also offers brewery tours.

Treaty City Brewery becomes Limerick City Tidy Towns’ first monthly award for 2022 and the first post-Covid award, and as a result will be in with the chance of winning this year’s overall prize at their annual event to be held early in 2023.