Warning as thieves target Limerick sports clubs and facilities

GARDAI are appealing to members of the public to ensure their personal property is kept secure when they are attending sports facilities or events.

The warning has been issued following a number of theft incidents at sporting clubs across Limerick in recent weeks

In one incident, property belonging to a lady in her twenties was stolen while she was at the gym.

"She attended the gym at around 10am on a Wednesday morning. She put her property, including her car keys, into her locker but didn’t lock it. At the end of her session, she discovered that her car keys were gone and when she ran out to check on her car, it was gone too," explained crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch who added that the woman's car was later recovered intact by gardai.

In a separate incident, two mobile phones were stolen after the changing rooms of a Limerick rugby club were entered during a training session.

"Two young men, in their twenties, went to rugby training and they left their belongings and Mobile phones in sports bags in the changing rooms. When both of them returned after training, they noticed that the two bags had been interfered with and both mobile phones were gone," said Sgt Leetch.

The garda advice is to give any valuables to a person you trust if you cannot store them a secure place while training or a the gym.