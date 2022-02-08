Concerns over proposed riverside development in Limerick

LIMERICK City and County Council says it plans to retain a riverside park which is located close to the site of a planned new housing development.

The local authority has identified a site at New Road, Thomondgate in the city and the proposed development is being progressed to planning application stage.

The site, which measures 0.69 hectares, is projected to contain 55 new units in a mix of affordable, social and private housing in a mix of one, two and three-bed units.

Council stressed a riverside park in the vicinity is “being maintained for public use.”

But Pat Murphy, who is part of a group promoting the use of an eco-park on that land, has expressed his disappointment with the projected size of the green space remaining once development has taken place.

“It’s only a token piece of land, said the Thomondgate man, “It’s totally out of keeping with the whole place.”

The council’s decision to build housing on the spot was revealed to councillors at last month’s metropolitan meeting.

However, Mr Murphy says when planning permission is being sought, he’ll be objecting to it.

“Any green space in Thomondgate is up for grabs. Reports have been completed in recent years which have shown this area was oversaturated with houses,” he said.

The local authority has been contacted for comment.