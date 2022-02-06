Newly-weds thank staff at Limerick hotel for finding wedding ring

A NEWLY-MARRIED couple is "over the moon" after being reunited with the bride's wedding ring.

Adare Manor Hotel shared the story with a happy ending on their social media accounts this Sunday afternoon. The post on Facebook and Instagram said that last month Claire had the misfortune of losing her wedding ring outside the front of the hotel when it fell into a slot drain.

Claire and husband Keith decided to extend their honeymoon for an extra night hoping that the ring would turn up.

"Unfortunately after two days of searching there was still no sign of it. But the search continued after their departure. Our Maintenance team decided to jet the drain again and were delighted when the ring finally turned up!

"The whole Adare Manor team were overjoyed and the find was the good news story of the day spreading from team member to team member and giving everyone a heart-warming boost," reads the post.

But they were not the only happy ones. Claire and Keith extended the "greatest of thank yous to the staff at Adare Manor" for reuniting Claire with her wedding band.

From the moment it happened, they said Adare Manor pulled out all the stops, not just to find the precious ring, but to take care of they, and ensure that they were alright.

"The lads on the maintenance team, among others, spent hours, in the cold, trying to retrieve it. Numerous drain specialist companies were called out to help. One week later, long after we had checked-out, and I had resigned myself to the fact that my ring was long gone, they contacted me with a photo showing me that it had been found!" said Claire.

She said she will "never, ever forget that feeling".

"To think that they had continued to work, every day, to find it, has been the kindest thing I have ever, ever experienced. They cared, and finding it really mattered to them.

"I am over the moon to be reunited with it again, and hope the staff at Adare Manor know how much we appreciate the enormous efforts they went to. We will never, ever forget their kindness. We look forward to going back to stay again very soon. Talk about going the extra mile. Thank you all!" said Claire.

Adare Manor wished Claire and Keith many happy years together.