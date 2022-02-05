Councillors' disgusted at ‘cremated remains only’ policy at Limerick cemetery

COUNCILLORS have labelled a response from the council regarding a graveyard as “pathetic”, “disgraceful” and “very disrespectful.

At a Cappamore-Kilmallock Municipal District meeting, Cllr PJ Carey put down a motion that Limerick City and County Council accommodate a request of residents to allow purchase of burial plots in Tankardstown Cemetery, Kilmallock.

Cllr Carey said 30 years ago it was a wilderness – overgrown and dilapidated.

“Local people came together and straightened headstones, erected piers, made it accessible and bought about some order to the graveyard. It was all out of their own pocket with no help from the council.

“For these same people to be told now that they cannot bury their loved ones in Tankardstown Cemetery because of a monument is nothing short of a disgrace. If the monuments were so precious, why were they allowed to fall into disrepair? The monument is a wall with a tree growing in the middle of it," he said.

The councillor, who recently announced he has joined Sinn Fein, stated there is plenty of space between current graves for burial plots that would be "100 yards away" from the so-called monument.

"There would be no interference whatsoever,” said Cllr Carey, who added that the “past should not shackle us every time”.

The local authority's response stated that it is its policy “not permit the sale of new burial plots in ancient cemeteries which are on the record of monuments”.

The council says families with existing burial plots at Tankardstown Cemetery can continue to use them subject to the plot not being at full capacity.

“Limerick City and County Council would be prepared develop a section of the graveyard subject to approval from the National Monuments Service for cremated remains only, the sale of which would be a maximum of two plots per family and at time of need only,” reads the response.

It concludes by saying there is “ample capacity to meet the needs of the community at both Ballingaddy and Bruree Cemeteries”.

Cllr Carey said he would be “ashamed” to go back to the people in Tankardstown and show them this response.

“It is absolutely pathetic. I am really disgusted by ‘cremated remains only’. Some people don’t want to be cremated. It is just not good enough. l am not accepting this response,” he added.

Cllr Mike Donegan agreed said it is a “very disappointing reply”.

“My own grandparents are buried there on my mother’s side and my aunt is buried there. It is very disrespectful to people that have family buried there,” said Cllr Donegan, who asked for an amendment to Cllr Carey’s motion that the council look for an extension.

“There is plenty of room on either side. It is a well kept cemetery – fair play to the cemetery association and Kilmallock Tourism and Development for maintaining it. I understand the historical side of it but it is very disappointing to be reading this – I am not accepting this,” said Cllr Donegan, who was supported by Cllr Carey.

Cllr Martin Ryan said the policy of not permitting the sale of new burial plots in ancient cemeteries should be revisited “given there is so much pressure on burial grounds”. Cllr John Egan concurred saying they have “fierce problems” with Abington, Ballinure and Towerhill Cemeteries in east Limerick.

“There is ground available for extensions but they can’t be developed because they are located near protected structures. I think that’s codology,” said Cllr Egan.

Cllr Ger Mitchell said he was very disappointed when he was refused a request for a grave in Tankardstown on behalf of a constituent.

Cllr Brigid Teefy said graves are a very “emotional subject” for families.

“There is a motion coming up at the next council meeting that where there is adequate space that people can buy graves ahead of time and not on demand. People like to have their affairs sorted,” said Cllr Teefy.

Brian Kennedy, who is responsible for the municipal district, said he would request the person responsible for this area to attend the next meeting.

“There are quite a number of questions I don’t have the answers for,” said Mr Kennedy.