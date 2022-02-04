Search

05 Feb 2022

Contractors appointed to carry our conservation works on historic Limerick monument

Hoax call to Limerick Fire Service condemned as 'despicable act'

The historic Treaty Stone

Reporter:

David Hurley

04 Feb 2022 4:30 PM

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

SPECIALIST contractors have been appointed to carry our conservation works on the pedestal of Limerick's historic Treaty Stone.

Limerick City and County Council has confirmed the project will proceed later in the year once the weather improves.

A spokesperson said the need for the conservation works was identified during a routine assessment of the monument which is one of the city's largest tourist attractions.

"The Treaty Stone is on the NIAH (National Inventory of Architectural Heritage and as a protected structure, it is also on the list of  Recorded Monuments and Places," he said adding that must be "Ministerial Consent" for all works and interventions.

The council says specialist contractors Carrig Conservation International have been appointed to carry out conservation works  which will include an overall assessment of the pedestal, repair and fixing some elements.

Limerick man 'lucky to be alive' after stag attack

"Some of the works are weather dependent so works are due to commence in Q2 of this year," said the spokesperson.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media