Contractors appointed to carry our conservation works on historic Limerick monument

SPECIALIST contractors have been appointed to carry our conservation works on the pedestal of Limerick's historic Treaty Stone.

Limerick City and County Council has confirmed the project will proceed later in the year once the weather improves.

A spokesperson said the need for the conservation works was identified during a routine assessment of the monument which is one of the city's largest tourist attractions.

"The Treaty Stone is on the NIAH (National Inventory of Architectural Heritage and as a protected structure, it is also on the list of Recorded Monuments and Places," he said adding that must be "Ministerial Consent" for all works and interventions.

A specialist contractor has been appointed to carry out conservation work on the Treaty Stone pedestal.



Restoration works due to commence Q2 2022. pic.twitter.com/uq7oPj5Pz1 — Cllr Daniel Butler, Mayor of Limerick (@DanielButlerFG) January 31, 2022

The council says specialist contractors Carrig Conservation International have been appointed to carry out conservation works which will include an overall assessment of the pedestal, repair and fixing some elements.

"Some of the works are weather dependent so works are due to commence in Q2 of this year," said the spokesperson.