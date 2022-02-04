Limerick Weather: Friday, February 4, 2022

TODAY will be a cold, bright and blustery day with a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers. Some of the showers will be heavy and of hail, with sleet for a time. Highs of 6 to 8 Celsius but feeling much colder in moderate to fresh and gusty westerly winds, which will be strong at times near windward coasts.

Cold with a scattering of showers early tonight, mainly in western and northern parts, some still wintry in the north, but the showers will soon die away. Lowest temperatures of 0 to 4 degrees early in the night with winds generally easing and with some frost and ice forming away from western and northwestern coastal area. It will become less cold from the west overnight as cloud increases from the west and with southwest winds freshening a little. Outbreaks of rain and drizzle will move into northern and western parts of Ulster later in the night.

Saturday will be a mostly cloudy, breezy day and it will be mainly dry to begin in most places. Rain and drizzle will push down from the northwest over much of the rest of Ulster and Connacht too through the morning, extending further southwards through the afternoon and evening, though parts of south Leinster and south Munster will hold dry. The rain will be heavy at times in Ulster and parts of Connacht. Becoming milder with highest temperatures of 7 to 11 degrees in mostly fresh and gusty southwest to west winds, stronger in northwestern and western coastal parts.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Becoming milder and mostly cloudy again for the rest of the weekend and the early days of next week with some outbreaks of rain. Fairly breezy too with brisk southwest to west winds. Possibly turning colder and drier for a time later next week.