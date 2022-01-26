Popular Limerick influencer announces exciting baby news

POPULAR Limerick influencer Sinead O'Brien has shared the happy news that she is expecting a baby!

Sinead is currently on holiday in Gran Canaria, Spain with her partner Simon and they shared the news in an adorable beach snap.

The couple were pictured kissing with the words "Soon 2 B 3" marked in the sand along with three pairs of shoes.

Captioning the photo on Instagram Sinead said "We made a wish and you came true. Our hearts are so full and we are so excited to share our news with all of you…my other other family We can’t wait to meet you this summer 22."

Sinead has 90,000 followers on her SineadCurvyStyle Instagram page and she thanked them for their messages of support.

She said: "I am sitting down to read all of your incredibly kind comments and dms and I am tearing up here into my cafè con leche!

"You’ve set me hormones off again. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you! Your kindness and support is second to none, we have enjoyed the last few weeks telling close family and friends and taking it all in…but I forgot how exciting it would be to finally share our new with all of you! It’s all just so beautiful and amazing … thank you x".