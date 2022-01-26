Search

Limerick student 'shocked' at response to her transition fund

Limerick student 'shocked' at response to her transition fund

Ayesha Mulvihill: 'I always knew that I am a woman'

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

A LIMERICK student said she is "actually shocked" at how positively a GoFundMe page to support her transition has been received.

Ayesha Mulvihill, aged 21, from Westmeath, moved to Limerick to study fashion.

"I have found dysphoria becoming a lot more tough on my mental health recently, alongside the impending stress of the increased cost of living and fashion internships draining any money that I had saved up already for these procedures," said Ayesha.

More than €1,300 has been donated on the GoFundMe page in over a week.

Ayesha said: "I think I always knew I was different which is a horrible way to put it, it’s not different it’s normal."

"But others don’t normally see it as that. I always knew that I am a woman. It's an embarrassing story but when my parents would be out of the house I would wrap towels around my head and pretend they were longs locks of hair and play make believe that I was Barbie living in her dream house.

"I’ve always been a girl, but only come to making a decision about my transition around the start of the first lockdown. Being isolated leaves a lot of time for someone to think. So I decided that it would be best to finally start the long journey that is ahead of me and finally begin to express who I truly am on the outside," said Ayesha.

She said Limerick, like any city in Ireland, can be tolerant sometimes and sometimes not quite so much.

"I would be lying to say I have not run into much trouble while living here - getting shouts from across the street, rude comments when I pass certain groups of people and stares is a normal part of my life at this point.

"I try not let it affect me too much but sometimes it does upset me. My college on the other hand is very accepting of me," said Ayesha, who is "actually shocked about how positive the post has been received.

"So many people shared it and donated to the fund. I’m so grateful to everyone who is aiding my transition!" concluded Ayesha.

