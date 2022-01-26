Search

28 Jan 2022

Creative Ireland projects in Limerick to receive over €175,000 in funding

Creative Ireland projects in Limerick to receive over €175,000 in funding

Yard Duets. Creative Ireland Limerick. PIC: Kirsty Lyons.

Reporter:

Frances Watkins

26 Jan 2022 4:30 PM

Email:

frances.watkins@limerickleader.ie

CREATIVE IRELAND Local Authority Projects in Limerick are set to receive €175,161 in funding in 2022. 

Minister Catherine Martin and Minister Darragh O’ Brien announced the funding which is part of a €6.6 million investment in local authorities throughout the country.

Since its inception in 2017, the Creative Ireland Programme has enabled local authorities to deliver over 5,700 community-led creative projects to support their respective Culture and Creativity Strategies.

Last year in Limerick, the Creative Ireland Culture and Creativity Team delivered 51 projects across the county. 

Dance Limerick continued to deliver their Creativity in Older Age project by bringing several short dance works to ten residential care homes in the county. 

Limerick Printmakers (LP) and Limerick’s Men’s Sheds collaborated through a series of introductory print workshops that celebrated the reopening of the Men’s Shed after lockdown, the project culminated in an exhibition of the participant’s work.

CONFIRMED: Freedom of Limerick to be bestowed on Vicky Phelan next week

Minister Martin said: “I am very pleased to continue to support the excellent work undertaken by local authorities on behalf of the Creative Ireland Programme.

"Every Creative Ireland project delivered by our local authority teams harnesses the creative potential of our people and their communities."

She continued: "Their work is the cornerstone of the Creative Ireland Programme and brings together local expertise in arts, heritage, libraries, enterprise and community engagement in a meaningful and inspired way.

"As we emerge from the last two years, I know that they will once again deliver creative programmes that can build resilience, foster personal confidence and sustain their communities”.

The Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien TD, added: “Local authorities have extensive expertise across heritage, arts, libraries as well as vital local relationships.

"I firmly believe that culture plays a key role in local government’s work in creating great places to live and work.

"Creative Communities takes this a step further. Culture and creativity can be part of responses to social isolation, to creating a sense of place and to integrating new communities.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media