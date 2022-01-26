Creative Ireland projects in Limerick to receive over €175,000 in funding

CREATIVE IRELAND Local Authority Projects in Limerick are set to receive €175,161 in funding in 2022.

Minister Catherine Martin and Minister Darragh O’ Brien announced the funding which is part of a €6.6 million investment in local authorities throughout the country.

Since its inception in 2017, the Creative Ireland Programme has enabled local authorities to deliver over 5,700 community-led creative projects to support their respective Culture and Creativity Strategies.

Last year in Limerick, the Creative Ireland Culture and Creativity Team delivered 51 projects across the county.

Dance Limerick continued to deliver their Creativity in Older Age project by bringing several short dance works to ten residential care homes in the county.

Limerick Printmakers (LP) and Limerick’s Men’s Sheds collaborated through a series of introductory print workshops that celebrated the reopening of the Men’s Shed after lockdown, the project culminated in an exhibition of the participant’s work.

Minister Martin said: “I am very pleased to continue to support the excellent work undertaken by local authorities on behalf of the Creative Ireland Programme.

"Every Creative Ireland project delivered by our local authority teams harnesses the creative potential of our people and their communities."

She continued: "Their work is the cornerstone of the Creative Ireland Programme and brings together local expertise in arts, heritage, libraries, enterprise and community engagement in a meaningful and inspired way.

"As we emerge from the last two years, I know that they will once again deliver creative programmes that can build resilience, foster personal confidence and sustain their communities”.

The Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien TD, added: “Local authorities have extensive expertise across heritage, arts, libraries as well as vital local relationships.

"I firmly believe that culture plays a key role in local government’s work in creating great places to live and work.

"Creative Communities takes this a step further. Culture and creativity can be part of responses to social isolation, to creating a sense of place and to integrating new communities.”