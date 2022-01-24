Go-ahead for new school building in Limerick suburb

DEVELOPMENT of Monaleen National School’s new building has taken a huge step forward this week, after its plans were approved by local authority planners.

Principal Tony Cahill says the school community is “thrilled” at the news, and says construction could get under way within the next 12 months.

"It's brought a palpable sense of joy and immense excitement to the entire school community here in Monaleen. The design of the new build is impressive and we expect that, when operational, our new facility will further enhance and complement the high quality, innovative teaching and learning experiences enjoyed by all here," he added.

Under the proposals, the current single-storey school building​ will be knocked, with a new stepped two-storey complex put in its place.

This will contain 34 new classrooms, two special educational needs classrooms, a GP room, a library, resource rooms, staff room, and ancillary accommodation all measuring 5,516 square metres.

In a note to parents, Mr Cahill outlined the next stages, including a more detailed design, approval of this by the Department of Education, taking the project out to tender, and a consultation stage.

This will pave the way for construction to commence in the spring of 2023.

He said: “It has been so long in coming. We have been campaigning and looking for this for the last 10 to 12 years, so it’s lovely to see all the efforts come to fruition. The facilities will be far superior than what we have at the moment.”

There has been a welcome from the local political community to this development.

Sinn Fein Senator Paul Gavan said: “As the expansion of Castletroy and Monaleen continues at a rapid pace the pressures on our schools are becoming very apparent. We must ensure that this project goes ahead as early as possible to ensure we can continue to provide first class education to our young people.”

Fine Gael TD Kieran O’Donnell hailed the approval as a “key milestone” and a “critical step forward” for the area.​

“​I appreciate the frustration of parents, pupils and the school with the lengthy process here. However, we now have a defined structured process underway, where the key step of obtaining planning permission is now secured towards getting the school built as quick as possible.”

The City East local Labour councillor Elena Secas added: “This new school building is overdue and is badly needed to cope with the significant population growth in Castletroy which is the fastest growing suburb of Limerick.”