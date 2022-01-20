National daily Covid-19 case numbers revealed

Coronavirus Covid-19
MORE than 5,500 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been announced this evening.
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of 5,523 instances of the coronavirus.
On top of this, some 5,048 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal.
As of eight o'clock this morning, 896 Covid-19 patients are in hospital. Of these, 90 are being cared for across intensive care units in this country.
The @hpscireland has today been notified of 5,523* confirmed cases of #COVID19.— Department of Health (@roinnslainte) January 20, 2022
In addition, on Wednesday 19 January, 5,048** people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.