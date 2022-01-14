Aldi to create number of new jobs in Limerick this year

ALDI WILL create 16 new jobs in County Limerick in 2022 with the company set to recruit 600 more store staff nationwide.

The retailer already operate three stores in Limerick with three more set to open in the next few years.

In November 2021, the discount retailer announced it would be building a new €7m outlet in Moyross at the Knockalisheen Road.

The chain will open a new store on the Dooradoyle Road in 2024 which will create 30 permanent positions and 50 jobs will be supported during the construction period.

In early 2023, Aldi will open another new shop in Limerick city on Roches Street.

The chain have also announced that they will increase its hourly pay rates for store colleagues from 1st February 2022 maintaining its position as Ireland’s best paying supermarket.

Employment opportunities are available at Store Assistant, Assistant Store Manager and Store Manager levels across the country.

Niall O’Connor, Aldi Group Managing Director said: “We are delighted to create 16 new roles to join the store teams in County Limerick.”

“Our store teams are dynamic and fast-paced, offering plenty of exciting new challenges every day. There’s something for everyone, from new starters looking to take their first step on the job ladder to more experienced team leaders seeking a new challenge.”

“Our amazing colleagues are central to everything we do at Aldi and remain one of the key factors in our success, and we’re looking forward to hiring new members for our team to provide an even better in-store experience for our customers.”