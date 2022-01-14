Search

14 Jan 2022

Four hospitalised following Limerick road accident

Four hospitalised following Limerick road accident

The incident happened on Thursday night

Reporter:

David Hurley

14 Jan 2022

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

FOUR people were hospitalised following a road collision in County Limerick late last night.

They were the occupants of Volkswagen Passat car which struck a wall while travelling at Boolaglass - between Rathkeale and Askeaton at around 9.30pm on Thursday.

Emergency services including gardai and paramedics from the National Ambulance Service attended the scene for several hours along with four units of Limerick Fire and Rescue from Foynes and Rathkeale.

Data Protection Commission says unlawful use of CCTV in Limerick is 'disturbing'

The car which was extensively damaged in the impact was removed from the scene overnight and will be examined further as part of the investigation into what happened.

According to gardai, no other vehicle was involved and the road fully re-opened in the early hours of this Friday morning.

While details of the injuries sustained have not been disclosed, it's understood that nobody was seriously injured.

Investigations are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact gardai at Rathkeale.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media