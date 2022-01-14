Four hospitalised following Limerick road accident

FOUR people were hospitalised following a road collision in County Limerick late last night.

They were the occupants of Volkswagen Passat car which struck a wall while travelling at Boolaglass - between Rathkeale and Askeaton at around 9.30pm on Thursday.

Emergency services including gardai and paramedics from the National Ambulance Service attended the scene for several hours along with four units of Limerick Fire and Rescue from Foynes and Rathkeale.

The car which was extensively damaged in the impact was removed from the scene overnight and will be examined further as part of the investigation into what happened.

According to gardai, no other vehicle was involved and the road fully re-opened in the early hours of this Friday morning.

While details of the injuries sustained have not been disclosed, it's understood that nobody was seriously injured.

Investigations are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact gardai at Rathkeale.