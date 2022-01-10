Search

10 Jan 2022

BTYSE: Limerick pupils discover that chickens coming come home to roost is not that bad

BTYSE: Limerick pupils discover that chickens coming come home to roost is not that bad

Desmond College in Newcastle West had eight projects, including the Chicken Motel, selected for this years BT Young Scientist Exhibition

Reporter:

Norma Prendiville

Email:

normap@limerickleader.ie

DESMOND College, Newcastle West continues its long-running record of involvement with the BT Young Scientist and Technology competition and stands out as the Limerick school with the most projects, eight, accepted for this year’s contest which will once again be a virtual one.

The projects range across junior, intermediate and senior categories and have a wide range of appeal.

Madison Brouder and Ciara Barrett, have come up with Canine Comfort, a kind of comfort blanket for dogs terrified by thunderstorms and fireworks in which soothing music pours via Bluetooth through a snood or headcovering.

Limerick students aim high at Young Scientist exhibition -  over 30 local projects shortlisted

Self-watering plants caught the imagination of Emma Greaney and Faye Murphy while Laura Brennan has come up with an alert system to warn of harmful UV rays. UV lights and a timer help cut the time needed to sanitise school documents in Sanitation Station, Lucy Flaherty and Trevor O’Shea’s project.

Helping those living with ADHD and dyslexia was the inspiration behind Niamh O’Mahony and Alzbeta Barisova’s project, Smart Ruler, which aims to reduce errors due to the conditions.

Helping people who, because of accident or disability, need assistance when eating is behind Aoibhilinn Heath’s E.A.T. or Eating Assistive Technology. She has come up with an adjustable device which allows a person to feed him or herself.

Jack Kelly and Ethan Kirwan’s project examines the aero-acoustics of a swinging corrugated tube while Edel McMahon and Róisín Solley-Ambrose have designed an ecological, portable hen house, the Chicken Motel, inspired by the need to rehome rescue hens during Covid-19.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media