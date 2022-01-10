BTYSE: Limerick pupils discover that chickens coming come home to roost is not that bad

DESMOND College, Newcastle West continues its long-running record of involvement with the BT Young Scientist and Technology competition and stands out as the Limerick school with the most projects, eight, accepted for this year’s contest which will once again be a virtual one.

The projects range across junior, intermediate and senior categories and have a wide range of appeal.

Madison Brouder and Ciara Barrett, have come up with Canine Comfort, a kind of comfort blanket for dogs terrified by thunderstorms and fireworks in which soothing music pours via Bluetooth through a snood or headcovering.

Self-watering plants caught the imagination of Emma Greaney and Faye Murphy while Laura Brennan has come up with an alert system to warn of harmful UV rays. UV lights and a timer help cut the time needed to sanitise school documents in Sanitation Station, Lucy Flaherty and Trevor O’Shea’s project.

Helping those living with ADHD and dyslexia was the inspiration behind Niamh O’Mahony and Alzbeta Barisova’s project, Smart Ruler, which aims to reduce errors due to the conditions.

Helping people who, because of accident or disability, need assistance when eating is behind Aoibhilinn Heath’s E.A.T. or Eating Assistive Technology. She has come up with an adjustable device which allows a person to feed him or herself.

Jack Kelly and Ethan Kirwan’s project examines the aero-acoustics of a swinging corrugated tube while Edel McMahon and Róisín Solley-Ambrose have designed an ecological, portable hen house, the Chicken Motel, inspired by the need to rehome rescue hens during Covid-19.