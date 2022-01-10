BREAKING: Motorist in 'serious condition' following collision in Limerick

A MOTORIST in in a "serious condition" in hospital following a crash late on Sunday night in County Limerick.
A garda spokesperson said gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a road traffic collision on the R512 at Carrigmartin, Ballyneety.
"The single vehicle collision which involved a van is understood to have occurred shortly after 11pm.
"The driver of the van, a man aged in his 30s, was later taken to University Hospital Limerick where he remains in a serious condition," said the garda spokesperson.
This morning, the R512 is closed between Cahernorry and the Drombana Road. Local diversions are in place.
