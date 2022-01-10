Retailer confirms 'complete rebuild' of store popular with Limerick shoppers

THE LIDL store in Charleville will be close to customers later this month to facilitate a "complete rebuild" of the premises.

A LIDL spokesperson confirmed the store, which is located on the Limerick side of the town, will shut its doors towards the end of January.

"It is to facilitate essentially a complete rebuild. It will be replaced by a modern, new concept store to future proof the growth in customer numbers," said the spokesperson.

The retailer, which has four stores in Limerick city and one in Newcastle West, closed the store in Castletroy for a number of months last year to facilitate a similar project.

The project in Charleville will take around two months to complete and the store is scheduled to reopen sometime in April.

"The team will miss all the regulars but they look forward to welcoming all back to a bigger and brighter store!" said the spokesperson.