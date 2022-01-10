Retailer confirms 'complete rebuild' of store popular with Limerick shoppers

THE LIDL store in Charleville will be close to customers later this month to facilitate a "complete rebuild" of the premises.
A LIDL spokesperson confirmed the store, which is located on the Limerick side of the town, will shut its doors towards the end of January.
"It is to facilitate essentially a complete rebuild. It will be replaced by a modern, new concept store to future proof the growth in customer numbers," said the spokesperson.
The retailer, which has four stores in Limerick city and one in Newcastle West, closed the store in Castletroy for a number of months last year to facilitate a similar project.
The project in Charleville will take around two months to complete and the store is scheduled to reopen sometime in April.
"The team will miss all the regulars but they look forward to welcoming all back to a bigger and brighter store!" said the spokesperson.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.