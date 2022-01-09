BTYSE: ‘Are you SAD or have you S.A.D?,' ask Limerick pupils

SCOIL Pol students have a four-pronged attack in this year’s competition.

Very appropriately for January, one of the projects is “Are you SAD or have you S.A.D?”

Students Daniel Gammell, Aisling Daly and Shane Shinnors, under the guidance of teacher Aishling O’Connor, have been investigating the effects of light level intensity on people's mood. Seasonal affective disorder (S.A.D) is where the seasons affect a person’s mood.

Studies show that when it comes to long, darker days one's emotional state declines. Daniel, Aisling and Shane developed this further by designing their own seasonal affective disorder lamp to combat the condition. They have designed an app so a user can access the lamp through their smartphone.

The Kilfinane school’s second project is by Sarah Blade and Olivia Donohue, with the support of teacher Jenny Kelly. They investigated energy drinks to find out which brand is best for the rehydration of athletes?

JoJo Fitzgerald, Cillian O’Riordan and Conor O’Regan carried out an investigation into the effects of gaming among 12–18-year-olds.

Niamh O’Connor, Robyn Finn and Leah Prunty tested multiple brands of bubblegum to find out which makes the best bubbles. Grace Garvey, teacher, helped in both these projects.

Principal, Mike O’Hara praised the students and teachers who “despite the pandemic have worked extremely hard at home and in school to get through to the virtual show”.

Stay tuned over the coming days as we highlight a number of the Limerick projects!