BTYSE: Covid-19 and sexual consent investigated by Limerick students

EVERYTHING from healthy eating and Covid-19, to sexual consent, was under the microscope at John the Baptist Community School in Hospital ahead of the BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition 2022.

The school has 10 students across six groups competing in this year’s event.

“Everyone has worked extremely hard since September, and we are all looking forward to seeing their projects and ideas displayed for all to see,” said Emma Donnelly who teaches junior cycle science and Leaving Cert chemistry at the school.

Students Meadhbh Hurley and Sive Hourigan are competing with the project title: What impact does healthy eating have on the environment? Claire Wolfe, Alice Joy O' Regan and Una Dennehy, meanwhile, are exploring the lack of consent in Irish secondary schools and outlining the effects it has on that generation.

Andrei Bucur, another transition year student, is competing in the Technology category. Andrei created a fundus retinal scanner used for the screening and display of the human retinal nervous system. The mount used for this project has been 3D printed and is equipped with a 20D lens.

Hugh Murnane and Dylan Moriarty are researching L-Cysteine and its use in food products.

Jack Gleason is investigating the cognitive advantages and benefits of being bilingual or multilingual as opposed to being monolingual.

And Jean O'Donovan, Ebony Gorski and Ciara Ryan are investigating how Covid-19 has impacted young athletes’ mental health due to the lack of sport during lockdowns.

All students in the school, along with their teachers, Ms Donnelly and Ms O' Dwyer are looking forward to the much-anticipated exhibition.

Stay tuned over the coming days as we highlight a number of the Limerick projects!