Milford Care Centre postpones popular fundraising event

MILFORD CARE Centre have announced that their popular 10k walk and run has been postponed due to Covid-19.

The fundraising event was originally supposed to take place on January 30 however it has been postponed to Saturday 13 March at 12pm.

The event will be held at UL and early bird registration is now open at a cost of €20.

You can take part in either a physical or virtual capacity with all funds going to Milford Care Centre.

The fundraising team confirmed that the event had been moved in a social media post.

They said: "Please note our popular 10km has been re-scheduled to 13th March at 12 midday. Those already registered will be automatically deferred to the our new date. Extra time to train, Look forward to seeing you all at the start line."

For more information you can contact the fundraising team at milfordcarecentre.ie or on 061 485 860