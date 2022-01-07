Search

07 Jan 2022

UK interest in Limerick apartments valued at €2.15million  

UK interest in Limerick apartments valued at €2.15million  

Four top floor apartments in Rice’s Corner, Thomondgate (pictured) and 10 in Fishermans Quay, Grove Island are included in the sale

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

Email:

donal.oregan@limerickleader.ie

FOURTEEN apartments for sale in Limerick city have attracted interest “from all around the country even from the UK”.

Ten apartments at Fishermans Quay, Grove Island and four in Rice’s Corner, Thomondgate, have been brought to the market by BOC Properties. The guide price is €2,150,000.

The rental properties in Fishermans Quay are all two bedroom. The four top floor abodes in Rice’s Corner are one four bedroon, two three bedroom, and one two bedroom. Both developments were constructed around 2004.

Brendan O’Connor, auctioneer, said they are an excellent investment opportunity. 

“The total gross annual income for the 14 apartments is €178,332. They are all occupied with good tenants. The tenants are not affected,” said Mr O’Connor.

The vendors are understood to be retiring. Mr O’Connor has had an offer on the properties already.

“They are an excellent investment. It is not like selling a three bedroom semi-detached where you’ll have loads of people wanting to view it tomorrow but the interested parties I have are serious buyers. We have various interest from all around the country and even from the UK,” said Mr O’Connor.

'Strong interest' in popular Limerick pub as it sells in online auction

The auctioneer, based in Nenagh, is confident of achieving the guide price of over €2m.

“The new owners would have a return of nearly 8% of a yield on our asking price. Anybody that is getting 8% of a yield is a good return for any investor,” said Mr O’Connor.

According to the Daft Rental Report Q3 2021, released last November, rents in Limerick city climbed  by 8.9% in the last year. The average rent is now €1,373.

In County Limerick, rents were on average 13.2% higher in the third quarter of 2021 than a year previously. The average listed rent is now €1,067, up 89% from its lowest point.

Ronan Lyons, economist at Trinity College Dublin and author of the Daft Report, said: “While some argue against the construction of large numbers of purpose-built rental homes, any solution to the chronic shortage of rental homes in Ireland must include building new ones.” 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media