'Strong interest' in popular Limerick pub as it sells in online auction

A POPULAR Limerick bar that went up for auction last month has been sold.

The Track Bar in Garryowen was listed for sale in December and auctioneers O'Connor Murphy said there was a strong interest in the property.

The auction site that sold the property states that there was one bidder for the bar who purchased it for €200,000.

The pub was a popular spot for Treaty United fans to head to after a match and it is also the place where Dolores McNamara discovered she had won the €115 million EuroMillions jackpot.

It was at the Track Bar that Dolores checked her winning ticket and where her family and friends gathered to celebrate her life changing win.

Located just opposite the Markets Field Stadium, the pub would often be full with soccer fans or people looking for a drink after a night at the dogs.

The property includes the licensed pub as well as a four bedroom apartment on the first floor which has its own kitchen, sitting room and balcony.

The main bar will be a familiar sight for many and features an open plan layout, solid oak bar, solid fuel stove and all the fixtures and fittings you would expect.

The second lounge area has a similar layout and features a darts area, solid mahogany bar and its own set of toilets.

The bar had been open on and off throughout the Covid-19 restrictions and regulars were only told recently that it was going up for sale.