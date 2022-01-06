Search

Major Limerick based TV crime drama series sold to the BBC

Hidden Assets, filmed in Limerick and Belgium, featured on RTÉ One over six episodes in 2021.

A MAJOR crime drama series that was filmed in parts of Limerick has been acquired by the BBC.

Hidden Assets aired on RTÉ television for its opening season in November late last year, detailing links between Belgium and Ireland through drugs and counterterrorism in six episodes.

The Limerick Leader previously reported that the show, which was co-written by the creator of RTÉ crime series Kin, was filmed in The Strand Hotel, the front of People’s Park and a house on North Circular Road last summer.

Following on from its success in Ireland, with 458,000 viewers tuning in live to its final episode on December 13, the BBC has now acquired the rights to the show and will broadcast it on BBC Four.

The drama revolved around a by-the-book Belgian Chief Inspector Christian De Jong (Wouter Hendrickx) and CAB Detective Emer Berry (Angeline Ball) as they were thrown together in a heart-pounding race to halt a further horrifying terror attack in Antwerp.

The cast also included Ennis woman Simone Kirby, Cathy Belton of Red Rock and Love/Hate’s Peter Coonan.

Jared McNamara, a nine-year-old student from Limerick city, featured in a peripheral role over two episodes, playing the part of Ronan Brannigan.

The show, directed by Thaddeus O’Sullivan, was originally commissioned by RTÉ and US owned streaming service Acorn TV, with links to both Screen Ireland and Screen Flanders.

It is understood that the BBC acquired the rights from distributor DCD Rights.

Renewal for a second season is yet to be announced for the Irish/Belgian collaboration.

