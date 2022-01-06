Limerick Greenway Hubs to receive €600,000 in funding

TWO LIMERICK Greenway Hubs are set to receive €600,000 in funding as part of the Rural Regeneration Development Fund (RRDF).

The hubs at Ardagh and Abbeyfeale are two of 27 projects across the country that will receive a total of €21.5 million from the fund.

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD announced the funding for the projects which has been welcomed by local ministers.

The project will develop plans to renovate heritage building and sites adjacent to the Limerick Greenway.

It aims to provide improved visitor services and experiences for the public and visitors along the Limerick Greenway that will in turn provide a range of benefits to the adjacent villages and the population in the surrounding area in the long term.

Minister and Local TD Niall Collins welcomed this funding saying: “This latest allocation of funding is a further demonstration of our Governments commitment to developing our top class Limerick Greenway.

"The restoration of the railway buildings at Ardagh, Barna and Abbeyfeale and the development of hubs at these locations is key to providing the best facilities possible and making the venue as attractive as possible.”

Local TD and Minister Patrick O’Donovan said he was delighted with the news from Minister Humphreys.

“It’s great news for Abbeyfeale and for Ardagh and, and it comes after already huge investment on the Greenway in other Communities including Templeglantine, Barnagh, Newcastle West and Rathkeale.”

“We know that since it officially opened the Greenway has been an enormous success. Over a quarter of a million visitors have visited the Greenway and this has made a huge impact to the County.

"This investment will further enhance the visitor experience in both Ardagh and Abbeyfeale, and I know it will make a big difference to both local areas.”