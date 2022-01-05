Major town close to Limerick border in darkness due to power outage

THE town of Charleville is reportedly in darkness this Wednesday evening due to a power outage.

In the region of 1,650 customers are affected.

ESB Networks are currently working to rectify the fault and restore power.

"The whole town is in darkness - you could hardly see your hand," said one customer who contacted the Leader about the matter.

"The whole main street is black and all the big shops like Aldi and Lidl are dark," he added.

The fault was reported at 6.30pm and according to ESB Networks it is estimated that power will be restored to customers by 10.30pm this Wednesday night.

"We apologise for the loss of supply. We are currently working to repair a fault affecting your premises and will restore power as quickly as possible," a notice on their website states in relation to the outage.