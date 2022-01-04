One in eight hospital staff in UL Group out due to Covid

AROUND one in eight hospital staff in the UL group are out with Covid this Tuesday.

Responding to a query from the Limerick Leader, a UL Hospitals Group spokesperson said: "575 WTE (Whole Time Equivalent) healthcare workers out of a WTE total of 4,974 were absent from work across our six hospital sites - UHL, University Maternity Hospital Limerick, Ennis, Nenagh, St John's and Croom - for reasons connected with Covid-19."

They said this includes staff who are Covid positive, staff who are close contacts, staff who are symptomatic and staying at home in line with public health guidance, those awaiting the results of Covid-19 tests, and "workers who are vulnerable to Covid-19 and must remain off-site for their own safety".

"We note the correspondence from the CEO of the HSE this Tuesday and we are committed to keeping essential services open through the various means identified," said the spokesperson. Mr Reid confirmed hospitals are suspending non-emergency care due to Covid pressures.

The UL Hospitals Group spokesperson concluded by saying: "Our staff are again demonstrating enormous professionalism and commitment to patient care - through redeployment, overtime etc - to support essential services during this latest wave. Our thoughts are with all staff who are currently unwell."