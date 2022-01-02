Motorcyclist dies following collision on Limerick-Tipperary Road

A MOTORCYLCIST seriously injured in a collision on the Limerick-Tipperary Road has passed away.
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following an incident involving a car and a motorcycle on the N24 at Fawnagowan, County Tipperary, at approximately 12.45pm on Tuesday, December 28.
The male, aged in his 50s, was pronounced dead at Cork University Hospital this Sunday.
A garda spokesperson said: "The scene was examined by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and enquires are ongoing. The local coroner has been notified and a post-mortem examination will now be arranged."
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to this collision to come forward.
"Those with camera footage from the area at the time (including dash-cam) are asked to make it available to investigating gardaí.
"Anyone with information is asked to contact Tipperary Town Garda Station on 062-80670, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station," said the garda spokesperson.
Anita Kurucz, winner of National GEM Forward Thinking Award and Road Passenger Driver of the Year (West) receives her award from Bus Éireann Services Manager Denis Maher
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.