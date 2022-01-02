BREAKING: 15 minute wait for booster for 16 to 29 year-olds in Limerick

THOSE aged between 16 and 29 are able to receive a Covid-19 booster vaccine at walk-in clinics in Limerick from 1.30pm this Sunday.
According to the HSE, there is a 15 minute queuing time outside the Limerick vaccination centre at Scoil Carmel.
UPDATE - current queueing times— HSE Ireland (@HSELive) January 2, 2022
Offaly Vaccination Centre - no queue. Open until 3.30pm
Scoil Carmel, Limerick - 15 minutes
West County Hotel, Ennis - no queue
For full details from the UL Hospitals Group please see:
The clinic close at 7pm today.
