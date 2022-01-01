Search

Prolific Limerick author marks 30 years of publishing stories and poems

Writer Maureen Sparling

PROLIFIC Limerick author Maureen Sparling has marked the 30 year milestone of publishing her first book of poems.

Entitled Echoes of Old Limerick, it was printed by Al Ryan’s in Nicholas Street, close to where Maureen, from the King’s Island, grew up.

Fast forward three decades, and Maureen has now published her 13th collection.

And the number has not proven unlucky or her, with her latest publication A New Day Dawns in shops now for a number of months.

It’s a collection of short stories in the traditional vein, interspersed with poetry and enhanced with sketches from the pen of local artist Patrick Collins.

Limerick author takes inspiration from Covid lockdown for horror book

The publication, which retails for €12, can be found at a number of bookshops in the city.

These include Celtic Bookshop, Quay Books in Sarsfield Street, Eason’s at the Parkway Shopping Centre, Supervalu in Grove Island, and O’Mahony’s Bookshop in O’Connell Street.

Some of Maureen’s 12 other books can also be ​purchased at these stores.

Maureen, who is also a Limerick Leader City notes correspondent, can also be contacted by emailing stmaryscommunitynotes@hotmail.com for purchase of her latest book or former books.

