30 Dec 2021

Restrictions introduced at University Maternity Hospital Limerick after Covid-19 outbreak

University Maternity Hospital Limerick

Reporter:

Frances Watkins

Email:

frances.watkins@limerickleader.ie

NEW MEASURES have been brought into University Maternity Hospital Limerick after a Covid-19 outbreak. 

An outbreak of the virus was reported on December 28 on an inpatient ward however as a precautionary measure the hospital are introducing restrictions across all inpatient wards. 

Access for nominated support partners to the inpatient wards is being limited to one two-hour slot per day between the hours of 2pm and 8pm.

These slots will be co-ordinated at ward level by staff, who will link directly with service users and nominated support partners.

These restrictions only apply to inpatient wards and do not affect theatre, labour ward, NICU, EPAU, emergency high risk admissions, 12-week scan and the anomaly scan.

The hospital said in a statement that they will facilitate additional access for inpatients on compassionate grounds on a case-by-case basis where these restrictions are causing considerable distress.

A statement from UL Hospitals, confirming the restrictions read: "The restrictions are being introduced at a time of high community transmission which is affecting patients and staff.

"We expect to admit a number of women who have tested positive in the coming days and Covid-19 related staff absences are increasing across the health service.

"An outbreak control team has been established and we wish to reassure patients and their loved ones that all appropriate infection control precautions are being followed to minimise the risk of spreading.

"We also recognise the difficulty and distress any restriction in access causes to service users and their loved ones. We will continue to facilitate access for nominated support partners to the greatest degree practicable. 

"Staff at UMHL will continue to engage with patients and their partners to ensure they are informed of any changes around access for partners/nominated support persons."

The hospital said they will try to increase access for partners on their inpatient wards as soon as possible.

Partners are encouraged to take an antigen test in advance of attending UMHL should they have one at home and they are also asked not to access the hospital if they have symptoms of Covid-19.

