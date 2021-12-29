Is today another Bank Holiday? Limerick people confused as they find post offices and banks shut

THERE was plenty of head scratching in Limerick this Wednesday as people arrived at the doors of post offices and banks to find them locked.

One local arrived at the post office in Kilmallock shortly after midday to find the premises in darkness. And similar scenes have reportedly been playing out across other towns and villages in County Limerick and in the city itself.

“I went to the local post office to send back a jacket to PrettyLittleThing only to find the door locked. I then went to my car and Googled to see if today is a Bank Holiday and there doesn’t seem to be anything definitive online. One website says ‘the banks are closed but it is not a Public Holiday’ but it doesn’t say that it’s technically a Bank Holiday either. The local banks here are shut too. I saw four people arrive at the post office door while I was in the car Googling on my phone,” said the person who contacted the Leader.

“It is frustrating. I am running out of time as it is to get a refund for my jacket and now another day of no post isn’t going to help,” she added.

A Bank Holiday is a day on which the banks are closed, but to add to the confusion, not all Bank Holidays are Public Holidays. On a Public Holiday most businesses and schools close.

Other services (for example, public transport) still operate but often have restricted schedules.

According to the Citizens Information website, Christmas Day, Saint Stephen’s Day and New Year’s Day are all categorised as a Public Holiday. As a result of these special days falling on weekend days this year (Saturday, Sunday and Saturday), Monday and Tuesday of this week and next Monday are being referred to as substitute Bank Holidays but not Public Holidays.

The confusion is also being played out online with many people taking to Twitter in a bid to get some clarity on the official title of Wednesday, December 29, 2021.

“Today isn't a bank holiday is it? Why isn't the bank open? I'm so confused!” tweeted one person.

“Is it Bank Holiday Wednesday today?” tweeted another.

“How Is Today (Wednesday 29th) A Bank Holiday,” came another tweet.

In response to one query, a reply from the official Bank of Ireland Twitter account reads: “Hi, as today is a Bank Holiday incoming payments would not be processed.”