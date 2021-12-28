Hollywood actor pulls winning ticket in Limerick GAA club draw

IT’S not every day you have a Hollywood film star pull the winning ticket in your local GAA draw, but that’s exactly what happened in one County Limerick village on Monday night.

Golden Globe-nominated actor Dominic West, 52, had the all-important task of drawing a name from Glin GAA club’s lotto draw ticket drum.

The club were so thrilled that the A-list actor performed the all-important duty that they shared the news online this Tuesday afternoon.

“Big thank you to one of our best Glin GAA supporters, @DominicWest, who took a break from playing Prince Charles in @TheCrownNetflix and flew in to pull out the winning ticket in our fortnightly draw last night!” the tweet reads.



The operator of the club Twitter account clearly had their tongue firmly in their cheek with the post, as Dominic of course had been in the West Limerick village to celebrate Christmas with his family at Glin Castle, the family home of his wife Catherine who grew up there as daughter of the 29th Knight of Glin.

Catherine and Dominic who also have a cottage in Wiltshire in the UK spend much of their free time in Glin and are a very popular couple in the locality. Dominic and his family spent the afternoon of Christmas Eve enjoying the fresh air at Ballybunion Beach.

Last month it was revealed that the couple’s teenage son Senan West is set to star in the Netflix hit series The Crown.

The 13-year-old who was with his family in Glin for the holidays has been cast as Prince William in the fifth series of the historical drama.

Dominic plays the role of his father Prince Charles.

Catherine and Dominic tied the knot in Glin in 2010 with many stars from the hit HBO series The Wire - which Dominic starred in as Baltimore police detective Jimmy McNulty - in attendance.