Search

28 Dec 2021

Hollywood actor pulls winning ticket in Limerick GAA club draw

Hollywood actor pulls winning ticket in Limerick GAA club draw

The A-list actor was on hand to pull the winning ticket on Monday night

Reporter:

Aine Fitzgerald

Email:

aine.fitzgerald@limerickleader.ie

IT’S not every day you have a Hollywood film star pull the winning ticket in your local GAA draw, but that’s exactly what happened in one County Limerick village on Monday night.

Golden Globe-nominated actor Dominic West, 52, had the all-important task of drawing a name from Glin GAA club’s lotto draw ticket drum.

The club were so thrilled that the A-list actor performed the all-important duty that they shared the news online this Tuesday afternoon. 

“Big thank you to one of our best Glin GAA supporters, @DominicWest, who took a break from playing Prince Charles in @TheCrownNetflix and flew in to pull out the winning ticket in our fortnightly draw last night!” the tweet reads.


The operator of the club Twitter account clearly had their tongue firmly in their cheek with the post, as Dominic of course had been in the West Limerick village to celebrate Christmas with his family at Glin Castle, the family home of his wife Catherine who grew up there as daughter of the 29th Knight of Glin.

Catherine and Dominic who also have a cottage in Wiltshire in the UK spend much of their free time in Glin and are a very popular couple in the locality. Dominic and his family spent the afternoon of Christmas Eve enjoying the fresh air at Ballybunion Beach. 

Last month it was revealed that the couple’s teenage son Senan West is set to star in the Netflix hit series The Crown.

The 13-year-old who was with his family in Glin for the holidays has been cast as Prince William in the fifth series of the historical drama.

Dominic plays the role of his father Prince Charles.

Catherine and Dominic tied the knot in Glin in 2010 with many stars from the hit HBO series The Wire - which Dominic starred in as Baltimore police detective Jimmy McNulty - in attendance.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media