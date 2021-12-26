Search

26 Dec 2021

Council shares some handy tips for Limerick householders to manage their festive waste

Wheelie bin charges.

Householders are being urged to segregate their festive waste and to recycle as much as possibe

FOLLOWING yesterday's Christmas celebrations, Limerick City and County Council has shared some tips on how to manage festive waste and recycle easier. 

The local authority is reminding householders and members of the public to ensure that their festive waste is segregated and recycled as much as possible.

To that end, the council has shared some advice to help people manage the extra food waste and rubbish in general over the Christmas season. 

Some of the top tips include: 

Know your waste providers collection dates for the festive season.

Flatten all cardboard boxes to create room in your dry recycling bin.

Left over festive food should go into the brown bin or food caddy.

Whether it's mulled wine, a hot toddy or a festive relish any glass bottles and jars should go into your glass bin or a bring bank site.

Has it got glitter or foil? Then it's not recyclable.

Tinsel, baubles and fairy lights store well for reuse in 2022.

Batteries should be brought for recycling to any retail outlet selling batteries or any of the Civic Amenity Centres in Limerick (Mungret, Newcastle West and Kilmallock).

Appealing to Limerick people to do their bit over the festive season, Mayor of the City and County of Limerick, Cllr Daniel Butler, said: "We all know the amount of packaging and food waste that Christmas can bring so it's important that we get rid of it correctly, that is if we haven’t managed to prevent it in the first place. That means recycling and choosing the correct bin from your dry recyclable collection.”

Sinead Mc Donnell, Environment Awareness Officer with Limerick City and County Council added: "If you only use your general waste bin, then you'll run out of space quickly over the festive period so make sure your recycling bins are used to full effect and correctly as contamination ruins all your hard work," she said.

"It's important that we recognise the impact that waste can have on our environment so please let's work together to recycle as much as possible this Christmas," she added.

