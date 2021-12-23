Limerick council confirms opening hours for Christmas period

LIMERICK City and County Council has confirmed the opening hours of its offices and public libraries across the city and county over the festive period.

The local authority says its headquarters, offices and libraries will close this Thursday afternoon and will remain closed until next Thursday, December 30 when a limited service will be available.

Please note the Christmas opening hours for all Limerick Libraries can be found here: https://t.co/T7R8rVrXlh — Limerick Council (@LimerickCouncil) December 21, 2021

Motor Tax offices and cash offices will be closed for the same period as will the Limerick Museum and the Limerick City Gallery of Art.

Council-operated parks and playgrounds will be closed to the public on Christmas Day but will remain open at all other times over the Christmas and New Year period.

The Civic Amenity site at Mungret will open between 10am and 3pm on Christmas Eve and will re-open at 10am on Wednesday, December 29 along with the Civic Amenity site in Newcastle West.

The Gortadroma waste and recycling facility will not re-open until Tuesday, January 4.

For full details click here.