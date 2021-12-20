BREAKING: Fire reported at five star Limerick hotel and resort

Adare Manor - one of Ireland's top 5 star luxury hotels
LIMERICK Fire and Rescue Service responded to a fire at Adare Manor this Monday evening.
Two appliances both from Mulgrave Street and Rathkeale stations rushed to the five star hotel and golf resort at 4.30pm after receiving a call-out. The Leader was contacted by a person who saw the fire engines entering the grounds.
It is understood there was a small fire in a services area of the hotel. No injuries or damage has been reported.
When contacted by the Limerick Leader, an Adare Manor employee said it was "nothing of note".
The firefighters from Rathkeale and the city returned to their bases at 6pm.
