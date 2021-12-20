Couple set to marry in Limerick say new wedding restrictions are 'devastating'

FROM TODAY only 100 guests will be permitted at wedding receptions with couples all over Limerick left to make difficult decisions.

Gavin Callaghan and Emma Blint have already had to postpone their wedding once and now their plans have been thwarted once again.

Gavin Callaghan and Emma Blint live in Basildon, Essex however they are due to tie the knot at the Adare Manor on New Year's Eve.

The couple both have family ties to Ireland with connections in Sligo, Mullingar and Foxford although around 80% of their guests will be travelling from the UK.

They had originally invited 125 guests to their wedding however they now have the daunting task of cutting that down to 100.

After originally intending to get married in December 2020, the couple had to postpone due to restrictions and now their plans have changed again.

Gavin said: "As things stand we are looking for creative ways to involve people, we are planning on going ahead and have the wedding with the 100 guests.

"It is really upsetting because we were told if you were vaccinated, had the booster, did the PCR test and daily antigen tests then these sort of restrictions wouldn't be necessary.

"But that doesn't appear to be the case and no matter how well you do with following all the guidance you are still at the mercy of these arbitrary restrictions which are brought in with no notice.

"We get that there is a pandemic going on and we understand that the variant is a problem but from our point of view you can't turn around and give 48 hours notice before you bring in restrictions that are going to devastate people.

"It is just illogical that you can have 200 people crammed into a church but you can't have them in a massive ballroom with more social distancing".

Gavin continued: "We have had people tell us that they still want to come to Ireland and see us the day before, the day after and be there for the ceremony but then they will go off in the afternoon and do their own thing.

"We feel enormous guilt because people have incurred huge costs and made massive sacrifices, people have not gone to Christmas parties and not visited others to make sure they can come to the wedding.

"And now we potentially have to tell them that they can come to the ceremony but not the reception."

Gavin said that the couple decided to get married in Limerick after they fell in love with the people here.

"We have always loved the west coast of Ireland, the people of Adare and Limerick are just amazing.

"We can't fault Adare Manor, they have been brilliant and they have really looked after us."