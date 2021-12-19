Search

19 Dec 2021

UPDATE: One hour wait time for Limerick Vaccination Centre after earlier 'confusion'

Limerick Vaccination Centre queue 'back on track' after early morning confusion

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

Email:

donal.oregan@limerickleader.ie

THE CAMPAIGN to boost those aged 40-49 is well underway in Limerick.

THE HSE tweeted at 10.28am that the wait time at the Limerick Vaccination Centre in Scoil Carmel is one hour.

However, it appears Limerick has less delays than other centres around the country. But there does seem to have been confusion first thing this morning with regards to two queues and "some raised voices to stewards" reported.

One person who received the booster said staff started 15 minutes early.

"Staff doing a great job. Some teething issues, but quickly resolved. I'd say no-one waited more than an hour due to confusion. Now an orderly queue down O'Connell Avenue," they said.

HSE confirms details of booster clinics for people aged 40 and over in Limerick

Scoil Carmel is open until 7pm this evening.

