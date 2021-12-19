UPDATE: One hour wait time for Limerick Vaccination Centre after earlier 'confusion'

THE CAMPAIGN to boost those aged 40-49 is well underway in Limerick.
THE HSE tweeted at 10.28am that the wait time at the Limerick Vaccination Centre in Scoil Carmel is one hour.
UPDATE - Current queueing times— HSE Ireland (@HSELive) December 19, 2021
Scoil Carmel, Limerick - 1 hour
Waterford IT - 1 hour
Bantry - 40 minutes
However, it appears Limerick has less delays than other centres around the country. But there does seem to have been confusion first thing this morning with regards to two queues and "some raised voices to stewards" reported.
One person who received the booster said staff started 15 minutes early.
"Staff doing a great job. Some teething issues, but quickly resolved. I'd say no-one waited more than an hour due to confusion. Now an orderly queue down O'Connell Avenue," they said.
Scoil Carmel is open until 7pm this evening.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.