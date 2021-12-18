HSE confirms details of booster clinics for people aged 40 and over in Limerick

THE HSE has confirmed details of where those aged between 40 and 49 can receive Covid-19 vaccinations in Limerick.

From tomorrow at 8.30am in the newly-established vaccination centre at the former Scoil Carmel in O'Connell Avenue, those aged 40 and above can avail of the third dose of the inoculation from 8.30am.

The clinic will remain open until 7pm, while on Monday and Thursday it will also operate between 8.30am and 7pm.

On Wednesday, it will be open between 3.30pm and 7pm.

First and second doses of the vaccine are being offered on Tuesday between 4pm and 7pm.

The UL Hospitals Group, which is responsible for the community vaccination programme in Limerick, has advised that while parking is available on site, additional places to leave cars are available at the former Moloney's Garage in Punch's Cross with pedestrian access to to Scoil Carmel.

A free shuttle bus will operate every 30 minutes from the South Court Hotel between 8am and 7.30pm.

Anyone aged 40 to 49, who received their second vaccine at least three months ago will be able to access booster vaccination in vaccination centres, GPs and pharmacies following an announcement last night from Health Minister Stephen Donnelly.