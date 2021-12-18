Search

18 Dec 2021

HSE confirms details of booster clinics for people aged 40 and over in Limerick

HSE confirms details of booster clinics for people aged 40 and over in Limerick

The clinics will take place at Scoil Carmel | PICTURE: ADRIAN BUTLER

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

THE HSE has confirmed details of where those aged between 40 and 49 can receive Covid-19 vaccinations in Limerick.

From tomorrow at 8.30am in the newly-established vaccination centre at the former Scoil Carmel in O'Connell Avenue, those aged 40 and above can avail of the third dose of the inoculation from 8.30am.

The clinic will remain open until 7pm, while on Monday and Thursday it will also operate between 8.30am and 7pm.

On Wednesday, it will be open between 3.30pm and 7pm.

First and second doses of the vaccine are being offered on Tuesday between 4pm and 7pm.

The UL Hospitals Group, which is responsible for the community vaccination programme in Limerick, has advised that while parking is available on site, additional places to leave cars are available at the former Moloney's Garage in Punch's Cross with pedestrian access to to Scoil Carmel.

A free shuttle bus will operate every 30 minutes from the South Court Hotel between 8am and 7.30pm.

Anyone aged 40 to 49, who received their second vaccine at least three months ago will be able to access booster vaccination in vaccination centres, GPs and pharmacies following an announcement last night from Health Minister Stephen Donnelly.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media