Search

19 Dec 2021

New vacant homes officer helps identify nearly 300 derelict properties in Limerick

New vacant homes officer helps identify nearly 300 derelict properties in Limerick

Limerick City and County Council has begun the process to CPO this derelict property at Saint Mary's Terrace, Cappamore

Reporter:

Cian O'Broin

Email:

cian.obroin@limerickleader.ie

ALMOST 300 derelict properties in Limerick have been identified since the appointment of a vacant homes officer for the county, it has been revealed.

There are 297 properties currently listed on the Derelict Sites Register in Limerick, which are now in the process of being restored or renovated for public or community housing.

“This marks a tenfold increase on three years ago,” Limerick City and County Council Director of Service Gordon Daly told a meeting of the Home and Social Development Strategic Policy Committee.

LCCC created the position in 2018, serving as a line manager for area Inspectors, by leading call outs to derelict or vacant sites, as well as vacant homes.

Council begins process to compulsorily acquire former restaurant in Limerick town

Before this newly created role, the Council had little to no staff dealing with this issue, as well as having the work split between two separate registers, with very few sites on either, he added.

David O’Grady, the local authority's current Vacant Homes Officer is responsible for engaging on-the ground with community groups in towns and villages in the battle against dereliction.

He is also tasked with working with derelict sites officers and community representatives in a bid to identify the owners of derelict properties throughout County Limerick.

Once these individuals are identified, the vacant homes officer provides advice and guidance on schemes and other measures available to them to assist them in bringing their derelict properties back into use.

Despite taking a leading role, in the event of a property being compulsory acquired, by LCCC, Mr Daly stressed that the onus is always on the vacant homes officer to engage with the owner.

“We take a strong approach to dealing with dereliction, but we are communicating to the public that while compulsory acquisition is available to us, it is a last resort. We would much prefer for people to take the measures and steps themselves,” the Director of Service concluded.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media