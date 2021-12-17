Search

17 Dec 2021

Minister for Health confirms major acceleration of Covid-19 booster campaign

Minister for Health confirms major acceleration of Covid-19 booster campaign

Those in their forties can receive a Covid-19 booster vaccine from this Sunday

Reporter:

David Hurley

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

THE Minister for Health has announced that those aged between 40 and 49 will be able to receive Covid-19 booster vaccinations from this Sunday - more than a week earlier than was previously planned.

Anyone in this cohort, who received their second vaccine at least three months ago will be able to access booster vaccination in vaccination centres, GPs and Pharmacies. Some people will be given appointments while walk-in clinics will also be available. 

UL Hospitals, which is responsible for the community vaccination programme in Limerick, is expected to confirm details of the change on Saturday.

Commenting on the acceleration of the booster programme Minister Stephen Donnelly said: “We had scheduled that booster vaccination for people in their forties would begin in the week of 27 December. This is now being brought forward to this Sunday, 19 December.  I’ve been working with the HSE to significantly increase capacity in recent weeks, and we have witnessed significant increases in the numbers getting boosters, with over 160,000 administered in the past three days. It is welcome to see so many people presenting for a booster vaccination before Christmas.”

Munster Rugby confirm capacity reduction for upcoming ties at Thomond Park

Full details of walk-ins at each vaccination centre can be found at hse.ie. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media