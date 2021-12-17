Minister for Health confirms major acceleration of Covid-19 booster campaign

THE Minister for Health has announced that those aged between 40 and 49 will be able to receive Covid-19 booster vaccinations from this Sunday - more than a week earlier than was previously planned.

Anyone in this cohort, who received their second vaccine at least three months ago will be able to access booster vaccination in vaccination centres, GPs and Pharmacies. Some people will be given appointments while walk-in clinics will also be available.

UL Hospitals, which is responsible for the community vaccination programme in Limerick, is expected to confirm details of the change on Saturday.

Further acceleration of the booster vaccination programme for those aged 40-49 - boosters will be available from THIS SUNDAY - GPs, Pharmacies and some walk-in clinics at vaccination centres - details on VCs will be available on @HSELive and website pic.twitter.com/UEGwDjJPYT — Stephen Donnelly (@DonnellyStephen) December 17, 2021

Commenting on the acceleration of the booster programme Minister Stephen Donnelly said: “We had scheduled that booster vaccination for people in their forties would begin in the week of 27 December. This is now being brought forward to this Sunday, 19 December. I’ve been working with the HSE to significantly increase capacity in recent weeks, and we have witnessed significant increases in the numbers getting boosters, with over 160,000 administered in the past three days. It is welcome to see so many people presenting for a booster vaccination before Christmas.”

Full details of walk-ins at each vaccination centre can be found at hse.ie.