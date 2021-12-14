Limerick actress Ruth Negga nominated for Golden Globe award

LIMERICK woman Ruth Negga has been nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category at the Golden Globes.

Negga has been nominated for her role in the film Passing, a story of mixed-race friends in Prohibition-era America, one of whom 'passes' for a white woman and the other who identifies as African American.

Ethiopian born Negga is no stranger to awards having been nominated for an Oscar in 2016 for her role in the film Loving.

Ruth was born in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, to an Irish mother and Ethiopian father. The only-child moved to Limerick at the age of four. Her father tragically died in a car accident when she was just seven years old.

The actress grew up in Dooradoyle and attended Scoil Carmel for part of her secondary education before moving to London as a teenager.

She then returned to Ireland to study drama at Trinity College Dublin.

The 2022 Golden Globes ceremony will not be broadcast on television following a year of criticism and controversy in the film industry.

US network NBC who usually broadcast the awards dropped the show over the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's lack of diversity.

The organisation, who votes for the awards, have now admitted new members and overhauled their by-laws to address the diversity issues.

The HFPA were criticised earlier this year by actors, producers and others in the industry after it was revealed they had no black members.

Kenneth Brannagh's autobiographical Belfast has been nominated for seven awards including Best Director and Best Picture.

Irish actors Caitríona Balfe, Jamie Dornan and Ciarán Hinds have also received nominations in the Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress categories.

The winners of the awards will be announced on January 9 2022 however there will be no red carpet or live broadcast.