Youth space in Limerick community saved through new contract extension

THE WELFARE of children in one Limerick community has been given a significant boost after a new management agreement was reached.

Limerick Youth Service (LYS) with the support and assistance of Limerick City and County Council (LCCC) has agreed to extend its management of The Factory Southside Youth Space for an additional three-year period.

Serious concerns were raised earlier this year following news that the facility was due to close as the Council were disposing of the premises to a private company.

While The Factory Southside Youth Space has been sold to a private entity, the local authority has facilitated an arrangement for Limerick Youth Service to remain in the facility until 2024.

“The Factory Southside Youth Space will continue to be an inclusive space for young people and the community with LYS continuing to develop youth programmes and initiatives," said a spokesperson for LYS.

Located in the Galvone Business Park, The Factory Southside Youth Space includes: two multi-sport playing areas, dance studio, an art space, activities, youth café, meeting rooms and outdoor facilities that are available to youth and community groups across Limerick city and county.

Funding has been provided through the Regeneration Programme and other public funding sources to support services located here.

LYS says it will continue to engage with the relevant statutory and community organisations to plan and develop “appropriate youth and community facilities at alternative locations.”

The organisation has thanked the young people, community, volunteers and staff for their support and commitment to The Factory Southside Youth Space in the years since it opened its doors in 2010.

A member of Youth Work Ireland and the Irish Association of Community Training Organisations, LYS has said it “remains committed to connecting with young people and supporting them to reach their full potential.”