Search

13 Dec 2021

'Random acts of kindness' at core of Limerick school's Mental Health Awareness Week

'Random acts of kindness' at core of Limerick school's Mental Health Awareness Week

TY students at Thomond Community College will be leading the school's Mental Health Awareness Week Dec 13-17.

Reporter:

Cian Ó Broin

Email:

cian.obroin@limerickleader.ie

A LIMERICK school has devised a week-long wellbeing event to help students struggling through heightened levels of stress and anxiety.

Transition Year students at Thomond Community College have teamed up with a TUS lecturer and mental health group to put together a week of events for their fellow classmates.

The Moyross school is looking to ease the burden on students around the uncertainty of state exams and all the “general pressures that come with being a teen,” said TY class teacher Rachel Quantrell.

A total of 18 students have attended a workshop with TUS lecturer in event management Sarah Jane Kickham on how to run a successful event.

This resulted in a week of varied events for the whole school, including guided meditations on Zoom, intercom “mindful moment” announcements and a discussion on healthy bodies and minds.

Also listed on the calendar of events are random acts of kindness to help enhance positivity and add a greater sense of school community.

Rachel explained that students have purchased treats for the staffroom and have made goodie bags for every single student in the school.

The school will also be teaming up with teen Mental Health Charity Jigsaw, due to being part of their One Good School initiative which supports the mental health and wellbeing of the entire student body.

American-style sports bar to create 40 jobs in Limerick city centre

As peer educators, the TY class will be delivering workshops to first years during the week. The school chaplain, Suzanne O’ Connor worked jointly with students to prepare for the event.

The week also includes some surprise motivational speakers as well as a psychotherapist and qualified counsellor booked to deliver mental health sessions to the student assembly and sixth years.

“It has been phenomenal to watch the group take ownership of the event, from marketing to administration to budgeting. A great week has been planned,” Rachel concluded.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media