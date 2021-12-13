'Random acts of kindness' at core of Limerick school's Mental Health Awareness Week

A LIMERICK school has devised a week-long wellbeing event to help students struggling through heightened levels of stress and anxiety.

Transition Year students at Thomond Community College have teamed up with a TUS lecturer and mental health group to put together a week of events for their fellow classmates.

The Moyross school is looking to ease the burden on students around the uncertainty of state exams and all the “general pressures that come with being a teen,” said TY class teacher Rachel Quantrell.

A total of 18 students have attended a workshop with TUS lecturer in event management Sarah Jane Kickham on how to run a successful event.

This resulted in a week of varied events for the whole school, including guided meditations on Zoom, intercom “mindful moment” announcements and a discussion on healthy bodies and minds.

Also listed on the calendar of events are random acts of kindness to help enhance positivity and add a greater sense of school community.

Rachel explained that students have purchased treats for the staffroom and have made goodie bags for every single student in the school.

The school will also be teaming up with teen Mental Health Charity Jigsaw, due to being part of their One Good School initiative which supports the mental health and wellbeing of the entire student body.

As peer educators, the TY class will be delivering workshops to first years during the week. The school chaplain, Suzanne O’ Connor worked jointly with students to prepare for the event.

The week also includes some surprise motivational speakers as well as a psychotherapist and qualified counsellor booked to deliver mental health sessions to the student assembly and sixth years.

“It has been phenomenal to watch the group take ownership of the event, from marketing to administration to budgeting. A great week has been planned,” Rachel concluded.