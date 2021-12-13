Search

13 Dec 2021

170 Limerick homes receive energy upgrades thanks to joint programme

170 Limerick homes receive energy upgrades thanks to joint programme

Will O'Shaughnessy, SSE Airtricity, home owner Linda Kearney, Mayor of Limerick City & County Cllr Daniel Butler and Dr Pat Daly, Chief Executive,LCC. Pic: Liam Burke/Press 22

Reporter:

Frances Watkins

Email:

frances.watkins@limerickleader.ie

NEARLY 200 homes in Limerick have been upgraded just in time for Christmas as part of the Energy Efficiency Upgrade Retrofit programme.

One hundred and seventy-nine Limerick City and County Council owned homes will now be warmer and more energy efficient thanks to a joint programme by the council and SSE Airtricity.

The programme partners up local authorities and energy companies to provide updates to council owned houses. 

The project involved a deep retrofit of the houses with the council also carrying out other non-energy related improvements during the work.

Limerick councillors and housing group oppose plans to build estate with 18 homes

The project means that homes will be more energy efficient and costs associated with oil and solid fuels have been eliminated.

Mayor of the City and County of Limerick Cllr Daniel Butler said: “This is a very important project that the Council is involved in.

"We must provide the highest quality standards and maintenance for our housing stock, so that our tenants can be warm and comfortable and help improve their mental and physical wellbeing.”

“Retrofitting homes to the highest energy efficiency standards will help to make a significant contribution to a low carbon transition while also providing warmth and comfort to the people of Limerick.

"We are all aware of the challenges and dangers that Climate Change currently poses so it is imperative that we look to all possible solutions to reduce carbon emissions and improve the way we live and work.

"I would like to thank SSE Airtricity for working with us on this project and for their long term partnership with us.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media