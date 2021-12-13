170 Limerick homes receive energy upgrades thanks to joint programme

NEARLY 200 homes in Limerick have been upgraded just in time for Christmas as part of the Energy Efficiency Upgrade Retrofit programme.

One hundred and seventy-nine Limerick City and County Council owned homes will now be warmer and more energy efficient thanks to a joint programme by the council and SSE Airtricity.

The programme partners up local authorities and energy companies to provide updates to council owned houses.

The project involved a deep retrofit of the houses with the council also carrying out other non-energy related improvements during the work.

The project means that homes will be more energy efficient and costs associated with oil and solid fuels have been eliminated.

Mayor of the City and County of Limerick Cllr Daniel Butler said: “This is a very important project that the Council is involved in.

"We must provide the highest quality standards and maintenance for our housing stock, so that our tenants can be warm and comfortable and help improve their mental and physical wellbeing.”

“Retrofitting homes to the highest energy efficiency standards will help to make a significant contribution to a low carbon transition while also providing warmth and comfort to the people of Limerick.

"We are all aware of the challenges and dangers that Climate Change currently poses so it is imperative that we look to all possible solutions to reduce carbon emissions and improve the way we live and work.

"I would like to thank SSE Airtricity for working with us on this project and for their long term partnership with us.”