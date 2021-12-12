Search

12 Dec 2021

Fashionable afternoon set to help Limerick hamper appeal

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

A LIMERICK fashion show is to take place in aid of local families living with hunger this Christmas. The afternoon of style has been organised as part of the Redemptorist Christmas Hamper Appeal, which is looking to put food on the tables of Limerick families experiencing food poverty this festive season.

Celia Holman Lee, in association with Bowes Ryan Kitchen & Bakery will host a fashion afternoon at Arthurs Quay Shopping Centre on Friday, December 17 at 3.30pm.

Featuring style, treats, mulled wine and spot prizes, Celia will host a style talk and showcase the “latest and greatest from Limerick’s fashion boutiques.”

My Week with Celia Holman Lee: Food, fashion and fundraising

The success of the event, which is to raise the necessary funds to feed Limerick families, is paramount to the hamper appeal. In 2020, working with Limerick Food Partnership and 32 partner organizations, the Redemptorists distributed 6,000 hampers to families and individuals in need across Limerick city and county at a cost of €170,000.

On this year’s efforts, Fr Seamus Enright said: ‘We recently ordered €200,000 worth of food.

“I’m confident that we’ll get the money as the people of Limerick have never let us down. Please help us to put food on every table this Christmas,” he concluded.

Please send donations to Fr Seamus Enright at the Redemptorists or donate online at www.redshampers.ie

