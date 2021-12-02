My Week with Celia Holman Lee: Food, fashion and fundraising

CHILDREN go to school hungry in Limerick every day. People go to bed hungry in Limerick every night. Pensioners have to decide between lunch or a fire.

This is the reality of life for many people in Limerick. The Redemptorist Christmas Hamper Appeal works to reduce the impact of food poverty in Limerick – especially at Christmas. In 2020 – working with Limerick Food Partnership and 32 partner organisations – they distributed 6,000 hampers to families and individuals in need across Limerick city and county at a cost of €170,000.

They are hoping to do the same this year but can only do it with the continuing generous support of the people of Limerick and the surrounding areas. The aim continues to be a simple one – to put food on every table in Limerick at Christmas. And I am so happy to do what I can to promote such a good cause. This spirit of generosity will be evident at Arthurs' Quay Shopping Centre this Christmas when yours truly and the Holman Lee Agency in association with Bowes Ryan Kitchen & Bakery will host a fashion afternoon in aid of this long-established Limerick charitable initiative. The afternoon with myself takes place on Friday, December 17 at 3.30pm in Bowes Ryan Arthur’s Quay. It will be a wonderful afternoon of style, treats, mulled wine and spot prizes. I will host a style talk and showcase the latest and greatest from Limerick’s fashion boutiques.

The event of course will be held in accordance with government Covid-19 guidelines, so vaccination certs are essential, strict social distancing will be implemented and tables will be laid-out accordingly. Please send donations to Fr Seamus Enright at the Redemptorists or donate online at www.redshampers.ie

Anyone who wants to book a seat at the fashion event - for a €10 donation - can ring Bowes Ryan on 061 412462 or 061 317602. Looking forward to seeing you all there!