11 Dec 2021

Charity Christmas vintage tractor run set for Limerick village

Donal O'Regan

news@limerickleader.ie

BALLYLANDERS is the place to be on Sunday, December 12, for a Christmas lights vintage tractor run in aid of My Canine Companion Autism therapy services.

Morning Star Vintage Club invites members of the public to light up your car, tractor or bike and join organisers for a fun event in the village.

Registration in the GAA grounds at 3pm, leaving at 4pm and travelling to Griston Cross, Killgarriff, Englishs Cross, Glenahoglisha and down Main Street Ballylanders around 5pm.

The vintage club wishes to thank Ballylanders GAA for their kind donation from the Pattern Tractor Run and look forward to helping them again next year.

They also wish to thank those who contributed to the raffle and the spot prices for this worthy cause. They say the support so far has been outstanding.

All are welcome to come out on the night for a good vantage point to cheer on participants along the route and they make their way back through Ballylanders around 5pm.

A raffle for hampers and lots of sponsored prizes will take place that evening.

