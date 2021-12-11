In case you missed them - Limerick plays brought to book

A LIMERICK actor and playwright has released the first collection of plays from Limerick in book form.

John Murphy decided to put together the book so that Limerick people could have the collection in their own homes as something to be proud of.

Four Limerick Plays is a collection of plays by four Limerick writers in one book that John has compiled.

John said he always wondered why plays that had been written here over the years had never been published.

"I always felt that the amount of work that was done here should be in print, so I decided to try and get some Limerick plays together in book form.

"I applied to the Arts Council, they were doing what was called Agility Grants and I got some funding from them for this project.

"My intention was for Limerick to have something that they could be proud of, we have many well known plays that are finally available to buy in a shop and to have for your own collection."

The book contains Pigtown by Michael Finn, a journey through the history of 20th century Limerick seen through the eyes of one man. Myles Breen's story of a small town barber, the Bachelor of Kilkish and the one woman play Small One written by John himself are also featured.

The final play is Bingo by Carrie Barrett, a story set against a happy bingo night that delves into serious themes such as domestic violence.

The Greystones man has been acting for many years, with the Spotted Dog Theatre as well as Island Theatre Company.

While he is semi-retired from acting and directing now, John's debut play features in the book which he hopes will bring joy to fans of theatre across the county.

"I am so happy that Limerick has work that has originated here by Limerick people that is out there now for people to re-read and remember them.

"For me it was never about making money, I just think that it will be something Limerick can be really proud of hopefully". The book has been published by Limerick Writers Centre which supports artists and writers in the Limerick region and beyond.

Unfortunately, John had to cancel the launch for the book due to Covid-19 however it is available now at O'Mahony's and The Belltable.